- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices against better arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,000-36,800 32,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-37,000 32,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 30,000-36,800 30,500-37,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions 36,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,250 General Foods 37,000 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 36,750 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 37,000 Vippy 36,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 32,050-32,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 32,150-32,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship