- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-38,800 30,000-36,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-39,000 30,500-37,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 32,000-38,800 32,500-39,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions 36,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,350 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,800 Prestige Foods 37,250 Premier proteins 37,750 Rama -- Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,100-65,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,800-68,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,000-69,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,900-31,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,100-32,150 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship