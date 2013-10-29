- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-38,800 30,000-36,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-39,000 30,500-37,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1200 32,000-38,800 32,500-39,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions 36,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500
General Foods 37,100
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 36,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,350
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,500
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,800
Prestige Foods 37,250
Premier proteins 37,750
Rama --
Ruchi 37,100
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,100-65,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,800-68,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,000-69,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,000-32,050 31,900-31,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,100-32,150 32,000-32,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship