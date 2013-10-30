* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,000-39,800 32,000-39,800 32,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-40,000 32,500-40,000 32,500-39,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,250-38,250 36,250-38,250 36,000-37,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 32,000-39,800 32,500-40,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1140-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,700-32,750 32,700-32,750 32,000-32,050 Spot (48% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,800-32,850 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship