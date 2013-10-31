- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-41,800 32,000-39,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-42,000 32,500-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 33,000-41,800 33,500-42,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,700
Ambika Solvex 38,700
AV Agri 38,250
Bajrang Extractions 37,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,400
General Foods 38,300
Gujarat Ambuja 36,500
Indian Rubber 37,700
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,500
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,750
Mahakali 38,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,700
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 38,300
Vippy 38,200
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,700-32,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,800-32,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship