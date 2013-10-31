- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 33,000-41,800 32,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-42,000 32,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 33,000-41,800 33,500-42,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,700 Ambika Solvex 38,700 AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions 37,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,400 General Foods 38,300 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,700 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,750 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,700 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,300 Vippy 38,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,700-32,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,800-32,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship