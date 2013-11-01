- All the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state including Indore mandi closed for Diwali vacations and will opens on November 6, for Muhurat trading. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 33,000-41,800 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 33,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions 37,150 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,400 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,750 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,300 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,400 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,200-71,300 70,700-70,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,050-33,100 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,150-33,200 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship