- All the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state including Indore mandi closed for
Diwali vacations and will opens on November 6, for Muhurat trading.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery Closed 33,000-41,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 33,500-42,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,900
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions 37,150
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,400
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,750
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,300
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 38,400
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,500-66,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,800-66,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,200-71,300 70,700-70,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,050-33,100 32,900-32,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,150-33,200 33,000-33,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship