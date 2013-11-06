* Soybean prices opened firn in Indore mandi today in Muhurat trading. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 35,000-42,200 33,000-41,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-42,250 33,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 35,000-42,200 35,500-42,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,600 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,800 Bajrang Extractions 37,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,200 General Foods 38,750 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 38,700 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,600 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,600 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 38,800 Ruchi 38,750 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,200-71,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,050-33,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,150-33,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship