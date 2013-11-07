- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on limited buying at higher prices. - Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,000-42,000 35,000-42,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-42,100 35,500-42,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 36,000-42,000 36,500-42,100 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions 38,100 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,750 Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,250 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama -- Ruchi 39,700 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,100-72,200 71,700-71,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship