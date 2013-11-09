- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying at higher
prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-42,000 36,000-42,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-42,100 36,500-42,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 900 36,000-42,000 36,500-42,100
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 38,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,700
General Foods 39,400
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,600
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,250
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,200
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,400
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship