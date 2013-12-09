- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 35,000-39,500 35,000-39,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-39,700 35,500-39,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 35,000-39,500 35,500-39,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,750 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,250 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 39,250 Mahakali 38,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,250 Ruchi 38,750 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship