- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-39,500 35,000-39,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-39,700 35,500-39,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 35,000-39,500 35,500-39,700
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,750
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,750
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,250
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 39,250
Mahakali 38,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,250
Ruchi 38,750
Vippy 38,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,600-66,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,150-33,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,250-33,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship