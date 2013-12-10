- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 35,000-39,800 35,000-39,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-40,000 35,500-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 35,000-39,800 35,500-40,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250 General Foods 39,250 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 38,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 39,750 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,250 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,900-63,000 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,200-63,300 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,100-67,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship