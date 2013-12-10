* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 35,000-39,800 35,000-39,800 35,000-39,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,500-40,000 35,500-40,000 35,500-39,700
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 38,200-39,750 38,200-39,750 37,800-39,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 280 35,000-39,800 35,500-40,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,900-63,000 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,200-63,300 62,300-62,400
plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,800-67,900 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 68,000-68,100 67,100-67,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600
Spot (48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship