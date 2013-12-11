- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-40,800 35,000-39,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-41,000 35,500-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 430 35,000-40,800 35,500-41,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 39,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 38,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,350
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,500
Kriti Industries 38,350
Lakhmi Solvex 39,750
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,350
Vippy 38,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship