- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-39,800 35,000-40,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-40,000 35,500-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 34,000-39,800 34,500-40,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,600
General Foods 39,350
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,000
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 39,750
Mahakali 39,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,350
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,650-33,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship