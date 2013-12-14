- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 34,000-38,900 34,000-39,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,000 34,500-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 34,000-38,900 34,500-39,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 38,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,000 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 38,750 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,700 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship