- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-38,900 34,000-39,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-39,000 34,500-39,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 34,000-38,900 34,500-39,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,750
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 38,700
Gujarat Ambuja 38,250
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 38,750
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 38,750
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 38,700
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship