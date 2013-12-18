- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,000-39,800 34,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-40,000 34,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 34,000-39,800 34,500-40,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,400 General Foods 38,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,800 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,700 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,150-33,200 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship