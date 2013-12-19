* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,000-39,800 34,000-39,800 34,000-39,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,500-40,000 34,500-40,000 34,500-40,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 38,000-39,750 38,000-39,750 38,000-39,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 600 34,000-39,800 34,500-40,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200
plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 66,000-66,100 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 65,900-66,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 33,150-33,200
Spot (48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 33,250-33,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship