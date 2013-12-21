- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 34,000-39,400 34,000-39,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,500 34,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 34,000-39,400 34,500-39,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,600 General Foods 38,850 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,400 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 38,850 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship