- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lowher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,000-39,400 34,000-39,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-39,500 34,500-39,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 34,000-39,400 34,500-39,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,100 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,250 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,600 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,250 Ruchi 39,100 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,700 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,800-66,900 66,100-66,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,250-33,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,750-33,800 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship