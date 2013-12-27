* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-38,800 34,500-39,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-39,000 35,000-39,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 550 34,000-38,800 34,500-39,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions 38,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,200
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,350
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,750
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,350-33,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,450-33,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship