- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-39,300 34,500-38,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-39,500 35,000-39,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 35,000-39,300 35,500-39,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,150
Bajrang Extractions 38,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,100
General Foods 38,900
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 38,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,250
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 39,150
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,400
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,900
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,350-33,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,450-33,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship