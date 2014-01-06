- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,000-38,400 34,500-38,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,500 35,000-38,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 34,000-38,400 34,500-38,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,250 Bajrang Extractions 37,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,900 General Foods 38,200 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,000 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 38,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,400 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,200 Vippy 37,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,700-60,800 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 61,000-61,100 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,400-32,450 32,750-32,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,850-32,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship