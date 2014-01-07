- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-38,400 34,000-38,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-38,500 34,500-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 34,000-38,400 34,500-38,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,600
General Foods 38,200
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 37,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,250
Mahakali 38,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,400
Prestige Foods 37,900
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama --
Ruchi 38,200
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,200-32,250 32,400-32,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,300-32,350 32,500-32,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship