- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,000-38,400 34,000-38,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,500 34,500-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 430 34,000-38,400 34,500-38,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,250 Bajrang Extractions 36,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,750 General Foods 37,750 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 37,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,700 Prestige Foods 37,500 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,750 Vippy 37,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,000-32,050 32,000-32,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,100-32,150 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship