- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-38,250 34,000-38,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,500-38,400 34,500-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 34,000-38,250 34,500-38,400
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions 36,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,750
General Foods 37,600
Gujarat Ambuja 36,400
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,750
Mahakali 37,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,500
Prestige Foods 37,500
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 37,250
Ruchi 37,600
Vippy 37,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,300-59,400 59,200-59,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,600-59,700 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 32,000-32,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 32,100-32,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship