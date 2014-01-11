-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- January 11 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,000-38,250 34,000-38,250 34,000-38,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,500-38,400 34,500-38,400 34,500-38,400 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,400-37,750 36,400-37,750 36,400-37,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 34,000-38,250 34,500-38,400 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600 plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 64,900-65,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,450-31,500 31,450-31,500 31,700-31,750 Spot (48% protein) 31,550-31,600 31,550-31,600 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship