- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,000-37,800 34,000-38,250 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,000 34,500-38,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 34,000-37,800 34,500-38,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,500 General Foods 37,600 Gujarat Ambuja 36,250 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,750 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,500 Prestige Foods 37,000 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 36,250 Ruchi 37,600 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,750-31,800 31,450-31,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,850-31,900 31,550-31,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship