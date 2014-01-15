- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,000-38,200 34,000-37,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,300 34,500-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 34,000-38,200 34,500-38,300 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,750 General Foods 37,800 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 37,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,750 Kriti Industries 36,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 37,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,500 Prestige Foods 37,250 Premier proteins -- Rama -- Ruchi 37,800 Vippy 37,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,800-59,900 59,100-59,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,750-31,800 31,750-31,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,850-31,900 31,850-31,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship