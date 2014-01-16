- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 35,000-38,800 34,000-38,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-39,000 34,500-38,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions 36,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,100 General Foods 38,250 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,250 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,150-32,200 31,750-31,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,250-31,300 31,850-31,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship