- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-39,000 35,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,750 Bajrang Extractions 36,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000 General Foods 38,250 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 37,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama -- Ruchi 38,250 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,350-32,400 32,150-32,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,450-32,500 31,250-32,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship