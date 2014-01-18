* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-39,000 35,500-39,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions 36,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000
General Foods 38,400
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,500
Kriti Industries 37,700
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 38,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,000
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama --
Ruchi 38,400
Vippy 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,900-61,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 66,100-66,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,350-32,400 32,350-32,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,450-32,500 31,450-32,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship