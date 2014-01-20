- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-39,000 35,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions 37,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,500 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama -- Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 60,600-60,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,500-65,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,350-32,400 32,350-32,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,450-32,500 31,450-32,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship