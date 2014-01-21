-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- January 21 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery ------ ---- 35,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery ---- ----- 35,500-39,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 37,000-39,500 37,000-39,500 37,000-39,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,000-61,100 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,300-61,400 61,100-61,200 plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1240 1150-1240 1150-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,500 32,500-32,550 32,350-32,400 Spot (48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 32,450-32,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship