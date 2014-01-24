- Indore mandi remain closed today due to oppose of food safety and standard act
2006 by traders and farmers.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery ----- 35,000-38,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery ----- 35,500-39,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore ---
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250
General Foods 39,250
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,500
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,750
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 38,250
Rama --
Ruchi 39,250
Vippy 38,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,850-32,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 32,950-33,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship