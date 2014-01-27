MEDIA-Gulf Royal-backed Samena to raise $700 mln for Asia deals - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Indore mandi remain closed today due to oppose of food safety and standard act 2006 by traders and farmers. - Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery ----- 35,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery ----- 35,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore --- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,600 General Foods 39,300 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,750 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,300 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Adds details, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and development market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar rose