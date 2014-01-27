- Indore mandi remain closed today due to oppose of food safety and standard act 2006 by traders and farmers. - Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery ----- 35,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery ----- 35,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore --- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,600 General Foods 39,300 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,750 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,300 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship