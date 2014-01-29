- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 34,500-38,500 35,000-37,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,000-38,700 35,500-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 35,000-37,250 35,500-37,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 36,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 38,900
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,250
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 39,750
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,600
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 38,750
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 38,900
Vippy 38,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,350-33,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,450-33,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship