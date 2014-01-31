- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 36,000-38,800 34,500-38,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-39,000 35,000-38,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 36,000-38,800 36,500-39,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,650 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 40,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,650 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,200 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,100 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,400-33,450 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship