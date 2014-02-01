- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-38,800 36,000-38,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,500-39,000 36,500-39,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 39,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,200
Gujarat Ambuja 37,750
Indian Rubber 39,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,500
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,250
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,050
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,250
Ruchi 39,200
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,650-33,700 33,300-33,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,750-33,800 33,400-33,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship