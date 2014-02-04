* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,500-39,000 35,500-39,000 35,500-39,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 37,750-40,050 37,750-40,050 37,500-40,050 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 35,000-38,800 35,500-39,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,800-60,900 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 61,100-61,200 61,400-61,500 plant delivery# 65,100-65,200 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,300-65,400 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,450-33,500 33,550-33,600 Spot (48% protein) 33,550-33,600 33,550-33,600 33,650-33,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship