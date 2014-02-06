- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened strong on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,000-39,400 35,000-38,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-39,500 35,500-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 36,000-39,400 36,500-39,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 37,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,350 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,750 Lakhmi Solvex 40,100 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,150 Prestige Foods 39,400 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,350 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,300-65,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship