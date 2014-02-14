Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,000-39,000 34,500-39,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,500-39,100 35,000-39,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 34,000-39,000 34,500-39,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,850 General Foods 39,400 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,250 Kriti Industries 38,750 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,250 Ruchi 39,400 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,300-33,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,400-33,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o