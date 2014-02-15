-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- February 15 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-39,400 34,500-39,400 34,000-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,000-39,500 35,000-39,500 34,500-39,100 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-40,500 38,000-40,500 38,250-40,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 34,500-39,400 35,000-39,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,100-66,200 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 Spot (48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship