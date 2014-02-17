* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-39,000 34,500-39,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,500-39,100 35,000-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 34,000-39,000 34,500-39,100
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,250
Bajrang Extractions 38,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,850
General Foods 39,400
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 39,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 38,750
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,600
Prestige Foods 39,250
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,400
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,200-61,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,800-65,900 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,100-66,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship