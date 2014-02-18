* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 34,500-39,400 34,000-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,000-39,500 34,500-39,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 34,500-39,400 35,000-39,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions 38,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,600 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,000 Kriti Industries 38,750 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 39,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,250 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,600 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,500-33,550 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship