* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-40,800 34,500-39,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-41,000 35,000-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 380 36,000-40,800 36,500-41,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,750
Bajrang Extractions 38,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,200
General Foods 39,800
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 39,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,600
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 39,750
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 39,800
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1160-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,850-33,900 33,500-33,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,950-34,000 33,600-33,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship