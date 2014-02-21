* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 39,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 39,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,250 Prestige Foods 39,850 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,750 Ruchi 39,900 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,300-34,350 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,400-34,450 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship