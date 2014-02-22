* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,400 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 39,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,400 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 39,250 Rama 39,750 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,400-34,450 34,300-34,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,400-34,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship