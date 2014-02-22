* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,400
General Foods 40,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 39,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,500
Kriti Industries 39,250
Lakhmi Solvex 40,500
Mahakali 40,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,400
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,750
Ruchi 40,000
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,400-34,450 34,300-34,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,400-34,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship