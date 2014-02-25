* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 36,000-40,000 36,500-40,100
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750
General Foods 40,500
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber 40,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 40,000
Kriti Industries 39,250
Lakhmi Solvex 41,250
Mahakali 40,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 41,000
Prestige Foods 40,250
Premier proteins 39,500
Rama 40,500
Ruchi 40,500
Vippy 40,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,300-35,350 34,500-34,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,400-35,450 34,600-34,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship