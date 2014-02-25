* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100 36,500-40,100
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 39,000-41,250 39,000-41,250 39,000-41,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 36,000-40,000 36,000-40,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,800-62,900 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400
plant delivery# 66,800-66,900 67,000-67,100 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,300-35,350 34,500-34,550
Spot (48% protein) 35,400-35,450 35,400-35,450 34,600-34,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship