* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 36,500-41,250 36,000-40,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,000-41,500 36,500-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 36,500-41,250 37,000-41,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,550 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000 General Foods 40,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 40,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,000 Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 41,500 Mahakali 40,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,250 Prestige Foods 40,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,750 Ruchi 40,750 Vippy 40,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,000-67,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,400-35,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship