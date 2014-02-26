* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,500-41,250 36,500-41,250 36,000-40,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,000-41,500 37,000-41,500 36,500-40,100 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,500-41,500 39,500-41,500 39,000-41,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 120 36,500-41,250 37,000-41,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,100-63,200 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 63,100-63,200 plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,400-67,500 67,000-67,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350 Spot (48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,300-35,350 35,400-35,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship